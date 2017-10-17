Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be delighted there’s a minimum of travelling for Danish duo Jonas Lossl and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen in next month’s World Cup qualifying play-offs.

While Aaron Mooy is jetting around the globe to represent Australia against Honduras in the next international break, the two senior Danes face travelling only to their home country and the Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper and 27-year-old central defender will be in the Danish squad trying to reach the finals in Russia by beating the Republic over two legs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The first leg is in Denmark between November 9-11, with the second leg between November 12-14.

Town play West Brom at home on November 4 before travelling to Bournemouth on the resumption of Premier League action on November 18.

Denmark were seeded in the eight-team draw which took place in Zurich.

Northern Ireland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland and Greece were the unseeded nations against seeds Denmark Italy, Switzerland and Croatia.

The draw is: Northern Ireland v Switzerland, Croatia v Greece, Denmark v Republic of Ireland, Sweden v Italy.

Martin O’Neill’s Repbublic beat Wales last week to seal their spot as runners-up in Group D while Northern Ireland finished second to Germany in Group C.

Denmark missed out on the 2014 World Cup but finished second in Group E behind winners Poland as they look to book their fifth appearance at the finals.

Switzerland were unlucky not to reach the finals as winners of Group B, ending the campaign with nine wins from their 10 qualifiers.

They lost to Portugal in the final game of the group to finish behind the European champions and are the highest-ranked nation in the play-offs, sitting 11th in the rankings.

Northern Ireland lost to Germany and Norway in their final two qualifiers but still finished four points clear of Czech Republic to seal their place in the play-offs.

Michael O’Neill took them to the second round at Euro 2016 and they are 23rd in the latest FIFA rankings.

The Republic of Ireland ended their Group D qualification campaign on 19 points, the same as their northern neighbours, as Serbia topped the group.

A James McClean goal was enough for Martin O’Neill’s side to win in Wales last week and secure the play-off berth at the expense of their hosts.

Croatia play Greece with Italy and Sweden drawn together in the most eye-catching of the play-off fixtures.