Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 23s still have it all to play for in the Premier League Cup after beating Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road.

Development coach Frankie Bunn had four Under 18 scholars in his line-up – Jordan Williams, Lewis O’Brien, Dom Tear and Cedwyn Scott – and they won impressively with goals from O’Brien and Jack Boyle.

The Ipswich side featured a string of senior players, including former Town trialist Leon Best, Brett Pitman, Dean Gerken, Kevin Bru, Jonny Williams and Josh Emmanuel, but they couldn’t prevent Town going joint second in the group with three matches to play.

Town, Ipswich and West Brom are all level behind leaders Liverpool.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH Town fans travel to Blackburn to support their side Share this video Watch Next

The Under 23s, who are next in league action against Bolton at PPG Canalside next Tuesday (noon), took the lead at Ipswich on the stroke of half time when Boyle hammered in a shot off the underside of the bar following a corner by Regan Booty.

Their second goal came at the end of normal time, O’Brien firing into the roof of the net after a smashing move.

Town (4-2-3-1): George Dorrington; Jacob Hanson, Dylan Cogill, Danny Kane, Jordan Williams; Regan Booty (captain), Lewis O’Brien; Dom Tear, Jack Boyle (Olly Dyson, 71), Sam Warde (Denilson Carvalho, 69); Cedwyn Scott (Rarmani Edmonds-Green, 88). Unused subs: Ryan Schofield, Jamie Spencer.