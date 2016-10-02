Login Register
Huddersfield Town didn't create much says Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy

The Tractor Boy's boss was in bullish mood after seeing his shot-shy side lose 1-0 at Portman Road yesterday afternoon

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy looks on from the touchline.
Mick McCarthy said his Ipswich Town side “let their guard down” just once against Huddersfield Town - and paid the price.

And the vastly experienced Yorkshireman said he would take the response of his side’s supporters on the chin.

It was only Town’s third win in 22 visits to Portman Road.

Ipswich are down to 16th in the Championship after drawing a blank in front of goal for the fourth successive game.

Home fans in a 16,146 crowd jeered their team off at the end and there were chants of ‘what a load of rubbish’.

McCarthy said: “It was not a great game in general. We’ve not created much and I don’t think they have either.

“They hit the post after we gave the ball away from a throw-in, and we’ve let our guard down once from a corner kick and it’s cost us.”

Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 1: The key factors in Championship win number eight

Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson analyses the impressive league victory at Portman Road yesterday afternoon

