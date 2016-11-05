Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists he has no major worries over Huddersfield Town’s set-piece defending.

That’s despite Birmingham City’s goal in the 1-1 Championship draw at the John Smith’s Stadium coming from a free-kick.

The head coach admitted set-pieces proved a real problem in Town’s 5-0 defeat at Fulham but after only a second draw of the season (the first was also 1-1, at Aston Villa in August) Wagner said: “Why create a problem that isn’t there?

“We have had difficulty defending them in two games, Preston North End (where Town lost 3-1) and Fulham.

“But against Birmingham, I thought we were strong, and you have to look at the whole picture, 16 games so far.

“Conceding some set-piece goals is part of football.

“Show me a team who won’t concede to a set-piece over the season.”