Huddersfield Town will head to Championship promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday without Jonathan Hogg and Rajiv van La Parra.

And boss David Wagner has a worry over Kasey Palmer ahead of the Hillsborough showdown - the forward struggling with a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Hogg has missed the last three games with a thigh problem while a damaged knee has kept wideman van La Parra out of the last two.

However Palmer’s fellow Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown is in line for a league debut after helping Town to a 4-0 home win over Port Vale in the FA Cup third round.

Town, who will drop a place to fifth in the Championship if Leeds either win or draw their Friday-night home clash with Derby County, are targeting a third consecutive clean sheet.

As well as old foe Fernando Forestieri, who boasts seven wins in seven outings against Town with Watford and Wednesday, they could be facing Sam Winnall, with the Barnsley striker in line to complete a £500,000 transfer to Hillsborough.

And boss Wagner, who has lost all three clashes with the Owls since taking over at Town but whose side are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and have won six of them, said: “Defence will win this game.

“There are not many secrets between the two sides and they needed a bit of luck with a penalty to win at the John Smith’s Stadium (in October).

“Hillsborough is a very traditional stadium and we look forward to going there.

“If we make sure we get the details right we can come back with something.”

Wagner says he will make a late decision on his final team selection.

The injuries are more of a frustration than a worry,” he added. “There are enough players in the squad to mean I have choices to make.”