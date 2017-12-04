Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will travel to Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Terriers were handed the Trotters in the third round draw, with the sides set to face off for the first time since January 2016 when David Wagner's men claimed a 2-0 victory at the Macron Stadium.

Town will journey across the Pennines on the weekend commencing January 6, between the Terriers' Premier League matches against Leicester City and West Ham United.

Town have faced Bolton 102 times in their history, winning 36, drawing 20 and losing 46.

But Town will fancy their chances against the Championship strugglers, despite Phil Parkinson's side suffering just one defeat in their last nine matches - against league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bolton are also unbeaten in six previous FA Cup meetings with Town - claiming victory over the Terriers five times and earning one draw.

In the pick of the third round ties, Liverpool host Everton, while Crystal Palace and Brighton will face off on the south coast.