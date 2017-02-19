Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will face Middlesbrough away in the FA Cup quarter-finals if they can get past Manchester City.

David Wagner’s side – so impressive in their 0-0 fifth-round clash with City, which attracted a record John Smith’s Stadium crowd of 24,129 – have a replay against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants at the Etihad next week.

The prize for victory is a trip up to the Riverside to face Boro, who knocked out Oxford United 3-2 on Saturday.

The quarter-final draw was carried out by Owen Hargreaves and Chris Sutton.

Draw: Chelsea v Manchester United, Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town or Manchester City, Tottenham v Millwall, Sutton or Arsenal v Lincoln City.