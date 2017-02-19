Huddersfield Town will face Middlesbrough away in the FA Cup quarter-finals if they can get past Manchester City.
David Wagner’s side – so impressive in their 0-0 fifth-round clash with City, which attracted a record John Smith’s Stadium crowd of 24,129 – have a replay against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants at the Etihad next week.
Video Loading
Watch Next
- WATCH: Manchester City players arrive ahead of FA4:24
- Huddersfield Town v Manchester City preview0:40
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans the twelfth man in 0:42
- Robert Sutcliffe on the police appeal to find Dew1:01
- Embrace Official Trailer2:12
- Tributes to man who died after incident at The Sc1:04
- Robert Sutcliffe on what we know so far on the in1:02
- Pep Guardiola reacts to Huddersfield Town draw6:01
- Man dies after angry scenes near Dewsbury pub0:39
The prize for victory is a trip up to the Riverside to face Boro, who knocked out Oxford United 3-2 on Saturday.
The quarter-final draw was carried out by Owen Hargreaves and Chris Sutton.
Draw: Chelsea v Manchester United, Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town or Manchester City, Tottenham v Millwall, Sutton or Arsenal v Lincoln City.