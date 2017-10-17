Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have their fingers crossed for a draw.

No, this is not Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium we are talking about.

The fixture in question is West Ham United v Brighton in the Premier League on Friday night.

So why will David Wagner and his Town squad be hoping it finishes as a stalemate?

Well a victory for either side will mean Town slip another place down the top-flight table and two points behind whoever wins.

Even with a draw, Town are sure to slip to 13th because Brighton would go above them on goals scored (it’s six for Brighton to Town’s five at the moment).

Town are now 12th following the 1-1 draw between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion last night.

The point took West Brom up to 10th on 10 points, leapfrogging both Town and Southampton on nine points, and means Town are in their lowest position so far.

With West Ham and Brighton both just a point behind Town, the John Smith’s battlers will slip further whatever the result the London Stadium on Friday.

Sky Bet make West Ham the 4/5 favourites to take three points, with Brighton rated 18/5 to take all three points.

The draw, at 12/5, would mean both clubs join Town on points, with Brighton going above the Terriers on goals scored (their goal difference is the same minus four as Town).

Town, of course, can hit straight back with a victory or draw against United on Saturday, but the bookies are not optimistic.

Sky Bet have Town at 9/1 outsiders, while United at 1/3 to take the win. A draw is availab le at 18/5.