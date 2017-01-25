Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Head Coach David Wagner will have plenty of selection dilemma's as he takes his Huddersfield Town side to Rochdale for the FA Cup 4th Round this weekend.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and midfield maestro Aaron Mooy have both returned to full-training after recently being ruled out of action with minor injuries.

The pair missed Town's impressive 2-0 SkyBet Championship home victory over Ipswich Town at the weekend but are pushing for a recall for the trip to Spotland this weekend.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate with fans after victory over Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

David Wagner's side travel to the League One outfit in confident mood, having won six of the last eight games and expertly dispatching Port Vale in the last round .

And the boss will be further buoyed by news Collin Quaner has received international clearance to play for the club.

There had been hopes the £500,000 purchase from Union Berlin last week would have been available last weekend but his paperwork had not been fully ratified in time.

In contrast to Huddersfield Town's current good form, hosts Rochdale go into the game on the back of two league defeats after their FA Cup 3rd Round victory away to Barrow – a 2-1 away defeat to Southend United followed by a 4-0 home thrashing to Oxford United last Saturday.