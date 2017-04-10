Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forwards Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn helped Frankie Bunn's Under 23s to a fourth straight win away to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Both players stepped up their recovery from injury at Alfreton Town's Impact Arena Stadium with Bunn opening the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute.

The forward fired a low shot into the bottom corner to break the deadlock for the visitors against the run of play as the hosts had a early penalty claim for handball waved away.

Olly Dyson then doubled the advantage in the 39th minute, hitting a shot on the turn in a packed penalty area to put Town in control before half-time.

The interval saw both Scannell and Regan Booty replaced by Fraser Horsfall and Denison Carvalho with Dyson having a glorious opportunity to extend Town's lead late on with spectacular free-kick.

The win keeps Town’s slim hopes of a top two finish in the Professional Development League and a play-off place alive, with two games of the regular season remaining.



Huddersfield Town's Team (4-2-3-1): Joel Coleman; Jamie Spencer, Danny Kane, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Jordan Williams; Lewis O’Brien, Regan Booty (c) (Fraser Horsfall, 46’); Jack Boyle, Harry Bunn (Ronan Coughlan, 69’), Sean Scannell (Denilson Carvalho, 46’); Olly Dyson