It could be double delight for Huddersfield Town as boss David Wagner and forward Izzy Brown have been shortlisted for February's SkyBet Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards.

Town currently find themselves firmly entrenched in the play-off mix and looking to chase down an automatic play-off spot after a frenetic February in which the club played seven games in 25 days.

As well as holding Premier League giants Manchester City to an FA Cup Fifth Round draw at the John Smith’s Stadium , the club also recorded five wins and a draw in the league.

Undefeated the entire month, Town only dropped points away to Barnsley at the end of the month after recording impressive wins over fellow promotion rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Reading.

And the performances both on the pitch and touchline have not gone unnoticed by the panel consisting of former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman, EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and SkyBet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery.

Wagner finds himself nominated alongside three other Championship rivals – Rafael Benitez (Newcastle United), Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham) and former Town boss Simon Grayson (Preston North End).

The 45-year-old has previously been nominated twice for the accolade – once in August in which he won the award and again in December where he missed out to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Chris Hughton.

August’s win was the first time a Huddersfield Town manager had won the award since Lee Clark in League One in October 2011 and the first at second-tier level since Lou Macari in December 2000.

Meanwhile, Brown has been shortlisted after a string of fine performances over the past month in which the 20-year was involved in all three goals against promotion rivals Brighton and scored against Leeds and Queens Park Rangers.

The on-loan Chelsea youngster finds himself up against Brentford winger Jota, Preston North End midfielder Aiden McGeady and Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore.

Both winners of the SkyBet Championship Manager and Player Awards will be announced tomorrow morning (Friday, March 10)