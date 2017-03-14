Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith has declared Huddersfield Town will 'never stop believing' in their pursuit of SkyBet Championship promotion glory.

Last weekend's 1-0 win away to Brentford courtesy of a deflected Rajiv van La Parra shot, moved David Wagner's side to within six points of both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the table.

And should Town record a result at Ashton Gate on Friday evening, they will cut the gap to just three points - albeit for perhaps only 24 hours before Newcastle travel to Birmingham City and Brighton face Leeds United at Elland Road.

However, full-back Smith is refusing to look any further than the clash at Bristol City.

"We will never stop believing and will just go about our business as we have done all season,” said the 24-year-old.

“We're just trying to knock the games off and earn as many points as we can – then we'll see where it takes us.

"At the end of the day we can only concentrate on ourselves - Brighton are a good side as are Newcastle, but we can't worry about them.

"We take every game as it comes, if there's pressure on them that's fine and if they do slip up then we will try and pounce on them."

Meanwhile midfield general Jonathan Hogg has praised the travelling Huddersfield Town faithful for their incredible support on the road.

Hogg said: “The fans have been different class and they really push us on.

"To see the fans backing us away from home in their numbers like they do is a massive motivating factor."

