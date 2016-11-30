Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngsters Luke Coddington and Rekeil Pyke were unable to help Wrexham AFC to victory at Lincoln City last night.

Dean Keates took his Dragons side to National League table toppers Lincoln City looking to build on Saturday's impressive 3-1 home victory against Forest Green Rovers.

And on-loan Town stopper Luke Coddington was once again in fine form – saving a penalty for the second successive game in the tenth minute.

Wrexham's Kai Edwards was judged to have fouled Matt Rhead with the resultant spot kick from the forward saved by the diving goalkeeper, low to his right.

(Photo: Dan Westwell)

However, the 21-year-old was beaten minutes later when a Nathan Arnold corner for Forest Green was converted by Elliott Whitehouse.

The encounter also saw a Dragons debut for Rekeil Pyke, having joined the North Wales club until Boxing Day, after the move was confirmed earlier in the day.

The on-loan forward had a number of chances but was unable to convert as the Dragons sought an equaliser - the visitors having a numerical advantage for just over an hour of the game after Forest Green Rovers had Sean Raggett dismissed.