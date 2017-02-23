Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are the seventh most in-form side in the top five European leagues.

David Wagner's side sit one spot ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and two spaces behind Bayern Munich in form tables, with Juventus leading the charts.

The Serie A leaders have won nine of their last 10 league games, with their only loss of 2017 coming against Fiorentina.

Inter Milan and Spanish second tier side Levante have also taken 27 points from their lat available 30, with Napoli, Bayern Munich and Parma one point behind.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players celebrate after win over Reading FC Share this video Watch Next

Town sit just behind the Lega Pro side in the form table, with Barcelona, Manchester United, Roma and Fleetwood Town a point off the Terriers.

Wagner's men have won eight of their last 10 league matches, drawing one and and losing one.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all sneak into the top 25, while the next-best Championship side in terms of form is Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds have won seven of their last 10 matches and sit in 27th - just ahead of Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United.

Here are the top 25:

1. Juventus - Points: 27 - Goal difference: 17

2. Inter Milan - Pts: 27 - GD: 15

3. Levante - Pts: 27 - GD: 10

4. Napoli - Pts: 26 - GD: 21

5. Bayern Munich - Pts: 26 - GD: 16

6. Parma - Pts: 26 - GD: 12

7. Huddersfield Town - Pts: 25 - GD: 8

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players are applauded into the tunnel after Reading match Share this video Watch Next

8. Barcelona - Pts: 24 - GD: 25

9. Manchester United - Pts: 24 - GD: 13

10. Roma - Pts: 24 - GD: 13

11. Fleetwood Town - Pts: 24 - GD: 9

12. Monaco - Pts: 23 - GD: 19

13. Tottenham - Pts: 23 - GD: 15

14. Chelsea - Pts: 23 - GD: 12

15. Lecce - Pts: 23 - GD: 11

16. Venezia - Pts: 23 - GD: 9

17. Virtus Francavilla - Pts: 23 - GD: 7

18. Foggia - Pts: 22 - GD: 15

19. Real Madrid - Pts: 22 - GD: 13

20. Sevilla - Pts: 22 - GD: 12

21. Manchester City - Pts: 22 - GD: 9

22. Girona - Pts: 22 - GD: 9

23. VfB Stuttgart - Pts: 22 - GD: 9

24. Paris Saint-Germain - Pts: 21 - GD: 13

25. Everton - Pts: 21 - GD: 13