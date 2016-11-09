Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s next home game at the John Smith’s Stadium is against Wigan Athletic and Town fans have been urged to wear their scarves.

Town’s game against Wigan on Monday, November 28 (7.45pm) could attract a bumper crowd as prices have been dropped for the Championship fixture.

An adult ticket for the game, which is live on Sky TV, is £10, while it’s only £1 for an accompanied 16-year-old.

On the scarf idea and the reduced prices, Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis explained: “When I recently went on a fact-finding trip to Germany, some clubs held ‘Scarf Game’ matches – where fans brought their scarves along, held them aloft, swirled them around and it made for a great atmosphere.

“So, we have decided to hold our first ever ‘Scarf Game’ at the Wigan match on Monday November 28 in front of the Sky Sports cameras.”

Jarvis continued: “We have reduced the ticket prices in nearly all the areas of the stadium, so that fans can come along to join in and contribute to the exciting atmosphere that our fans have made at each home game this season.

“David Wagner and the players are always telling me how the Town fans are making a massive difference to their performances on the pitch – we want to continue the ‘12th man’ attitude in the stands.

“These reduced prices allow adults, such as football coaches, to bring their junior football teams to the game for just £21.

“If you are involved in any club, bring the youngsters along. We want to see as many of you here as possible.”

Fans can wear any old scarves they have or, if they wish, can buy new ones at club outlets.