PRESSURE, what pressure?

As the pundits continue to question Huddersfield Town’s staying power, Christopher Schindler says he and his teammates are enjoying their Championship challenge.

Schindler and Co go to Sheffield Wednesday unbeaten in seven league games and chasing a 15th win in their 26th match.

Throw in the FA Cup and Town have come out on top in six of their last eight outings.

Centre-back Schindler, who has started all but two Championship games, accepts it’s a tough assignment at Wednesday, who are one of only seven second-tier sides to have beaten Town this season.

But the German who became the club’s record signing when he joined for £1.8m from 1860 Munich in July insisted: “We’re looking forward to going there.

“There is no pressure. That comes when you are at the other end of the table, I experienced it at my old club.

“Then you are always looking around you, wondering what other clubs are doing and whether they are going above you.

“We still look at the other results, but we can focus on our own performances and enjoy trying to maintain our position.”

Town’s success so far has surprised many outsiders.

And there are plenty who doubt David Wagner’s side’s ability to remain in the promotion chase.

However Schindler, 26, says Town have both the ability and spirit to keep going.

“We have power and we have fitness, which are both important things,” he explained.

“Our squad has players of the same quality, so there is competition and the manager can deal with injuries and rotate to keep us fresh.

“And the trust within the group is fantastic.

“I noticed the spirit as soon as I arrived. The players made it very easy for me to settle.

“That spirit transfers onto the pitch, helping us win some tight games, and our fans also feel it.

“I think we have achieved something special up to now, and not many outside the club expected it.

“We had a dip bit we have returned to form, and that’s a good sign.

“Now it’s the challenge of keeping it going, but this is a challenge to enjoy.”

Schindler has clear memories of the 1-0 home defeat by Wednesday in October.

The South Yorkshire side won it with a second-half penalty after Rajiv van La Parra was ruled to have handled by top referee Graham Scott, the Premier League whistler who will be back in the middle at Hillsborough.

“It was a hard game, but close, and perhaps we were a little unlucky,” continued Schindler.

“This is a chance for us to prove something and show they we have developed as a side since that game.”