Huddersfield Town travel to Spotland this weekend to face League One outfit Rochdale looking to overturn a poor recent FA Cup history.

Although David Wagner's side will be full of confidence after expertly dispatching Port Vale in the last round, the Head Coach will be acutely aware the club haven't reached the fourth round of the FA Cup since the 2013/14 campaign.

Town lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic that day and have only reached the last 32 of the tournament seven times in the last 20 years and only the fifth round three times during the same period.

There hasn't been many magical FA Cup 4th Round memories for Town fans to savour over the last 20 years but Steven Downes picks out the most memorable ones below.

Huddersfield Town 2 Wrexham AFC 1, 03.02.99

After the original Racecourse encounter ended all square as Wayne Allison's 22nd minute goal cancelled out Karl Connolly's sixth minute opener, Town reached the fifth round by beating the Dragons at the McAlpine Stadium.

Marcus Stewart and Ben Thornley grabbing the goals to send Town through to face Premier League side Derby County at home in the next round.

Another replay was needed after a 2-2 draw, with Town eventually going down 3-1 at Pride Park - Tony Dorigo and Francesco Baiano (2) scoring for the Rams with Chris Beech on the scoresheet for Town.

Oldham Athletic 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 26.01.08

The club didn't get to the fourth round of the cup until nearly a decade later when they beat the Latics - Luke Beckett scoring the winner.

That win set up a tasty fifth round tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with Town going down 3-1 in the Capital - Frank Lampard with two goals and Salomon Kalou getting the other for the Premier League side, with Michael Collins the consolation for Town.

Arsenal 2 Huddersfield Town 1, 30.01.11

Town's other memorable fourth round tie in the last two decades was the cup clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Then a League One outfit, the side fought bravely against their more illustrious opponents but were unfortunately undone by a Peter Clarke own goal and Cesc Fabregas scoring an 86th minute penalty to send the Gunners through to the next round.

Alan Lee scored Town's only goal that day, his first for the club and one that would be remembered fondly by Town fans.