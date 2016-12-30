Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every win is crucial for Huddersfield Town at the moment – and here’s why.

When you look at the top of the SkyBet Championship table and the leading clubs around Town, it’s clear that the big guns are starting to fire.

Newcastle helped out the bookmakers by losing at home to Sheffield Wednesday, but in reality they are still powering along with Brighton and clear of the pack.

That pack, however, is getting tighter and stronger and what’s interesting is that the betting now has Newcastle at 1/16 for promotion and Brighton at 1/7.

Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are next in the promotion betting at 100/30, while Aston Villa follow at 9/2 and Fulham are rated 6/1.

It’s only then that you get to Norwich City, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at 13/2 for promotion.

Quite how the market has Leeds and Huddersfield at the same price as Norwich I’m not really sure.

But that should be even more incentive for Town to stay competitive and to keep proving everybody wrong.

We had a whole season last time where every pundit and expert in the country kept saying Leicester City couldn’t win the Premier League title.

Even with a month to go, to be fair, it didn’t seem possible – but they did it, of course.

Of the nine teams I have previously mentioned in the betting for this season’s Championship promotion, Town are the outsiders on the lot.

But every time the players or the fans think it’s not possible for Town to achieve the big prize, they should just think of Leicester City last season.

Anything is possible if you’ve got the right team and the right group of players inside the correct structure in your club – you really can become unbeatable.

It may not last for ever – indeed it never does for any club, no matter how much they spend – but it only needs to carry on for another four months.

If Town can make the play-offs, then anything is possible over a couple of games (as has been shown many times in the post-season shake-up).

The win against Forest on Boxing Day was No13 in the league for Town this season and, as hopefully some fans noted, it was another win by a single goal, which I flagged up as a really attractive bet.

In fact, all Town’s wins this season have come by a single goal.

I’m a great believer in the adage ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ so I am going to suggest again that Town to beat Blackburn my a single goal, which is again 5/2, is the best bet to send us into the New Year in a happy mood.

Very best wishes for 2017 to all Examiner readers.