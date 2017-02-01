Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will not receive further cash if Jordan Rhodes’ move to Sheffield Wednesday is confirmed.

The 26-year-old striker is still waiting to find out if his proposed £10m move from Middlesbrough to Hillsborough beat the 11pm deadline .

Town, of course, had a sell-on clause when Rhodes left the John Smith’s Stadium for Blackburn back in 2012 and collected around £2m when he switched to the Riverside.

Rhodes has this season become surplus to requirements at Boro, who have signed strikers Rudy Gestede and Patrick Bamford.

Rhodes travelled to Hillsborough for a medical and to wrap up his move to Town’s Championship rivals yesterday evening but confirmation is still to arrive, with the striker and the Owls facing an anxious wait to see if the deal went through ahead of the cut-off.

If it’s ruled the necessary documentation wasn’t completed in time then Rhodes will remain a Boro player for the rest of the season.

While reports emerged at around 6pm last night claiming a £10m fee had been agreed, it’s understood that was slightly premature as Boro and Sheffield Wednesday were still thrashing out the exact terms of the move.

Those terms were ultimately agreed but it left the clubs with a race against the clock to confirm the player’s move.

Whether or not the move will get the green light is still up in the air this morning with reports in Sheffield claiming league bosses will meet today to determine whether the deal was completed in time.

When asked about the striker’s potential move to Wednesday in the aftermath of Boro’s 1-1 draw with West Brom , Aitor Karanka claimed he “didn’t know” whether or not the deal was close to being completed.

He did, however, praise Rhodes despite the fact he’s been on the fringes of the squad throughout the season.

“My message if Jordan leaves is that I wish him all the best as his attitude this year in every single training session and in every game and every minute he’s played for this club has been amazing,” said the manager.