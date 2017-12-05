Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA Cup draw against Phil Parkinson’s Bolton Wanderers will revive memories of a bizarre moment in Huddersfield Town’s history.

That was when Parkinson, then assistant to Alan Pardew at Charlton Athletic in the Premiership, was chosen by Ken Davy and his board to replace Peter Jackson in the Town hot seat.

But the former Southampton, Bury and Reading player did a dramatic U-turn.

It was April 2007 and everything was set up.

Parkinson – his stock lifted by success at Colchester United despite failing in a short stint at Hull City – had been interviewed twice, had shaken hands on the Town deal and given his nod to appear at a press conference.

Then, 75 minutes before he was due to take his place at the top table between owner Davy and vice-chairman Andrew Watson, Parkinson pulled the plug.

He elected to stay in London in a move which was viewed by most Town fans at the time as a massive snub to the blue and white stripes.

Famously, the stadium press conference went ahead with a vacant chair as the focus of attention.

And the 50-year-old’s about-turn has certainly not been forgotten by Town’s faithful, despite his best efforts to calm the waters.

Town, naturally, felt very let down, saying in an official statement it was ‘clearly frustrating news for everyone with the interests of Huddersfield Town at heart.’

Chairman Davy said at the time: “At the 59th minute of the 11th hour, Charlton came along with sacks of money and a League I club will never be able to compete with a Premiership club in terms of cash, that’s just reality.

“What is really quite bad form is that Charlton, we understand, were aware of his first interview, were aware he was in the final series of interviews and then, of course, that he had been offered the job and accepted it.

“It was only then that they came along with sacks of money, and I must say that if I were in Phil’s position I would wonder why they waited so long.”

Watson, who had led the negotiations and captured a prime candidate, told the 9.30am press conference: “We were going to unveil Phil Parkinson as our new manager but he called at 8.15am today to say he was staying at Charlton.

“We interviewed a number of high-quality applicants, the majority of whom would be able to take the club forward, and it was a very difficult and close decision to choose Phil, who attended two interviews and, on Sunday, was offered terms.

“He shook hands with the board of directors and accepted, subject to a conversation with his wife. He was shown around the training facilities and Academy and on Monday accepted the job.

“We understand Charlton were aware of his application and interviews and, yesterday, Phil called to ask us to tie things up and fix when an announcement would be made with Charlton’s chief exec Peter Varney.

“That was done, but Phil called last night to say Charlton had made him an unbelievable offer to stay and wanted until this morning to decide.”

Parkinson apologised to Town’s supporters.

“I was keen to join the club. It’s untrue how keen I was,” said the man who eventually succeeded Pardew at Charlton in 2008.

“Huddersfield is a great club and I was impressed by the integrity of the board. They are good people.

“The club have a fantastic fan base and the nucleus of the squad is very, very good.

“I am sorry if people think I’ve acted with a lack of integrity, but I think everyone has the right to change their mind.”

It was reported a three-year contract worth £300,000 a year had persuaded Parkinson to stay in London, even though his family lived in York at the time following his spell in charge at Hull.

Charlton’s Varney refuted Town’s allegations that they’d lured him at the last minute to stay.

“It is not a case of Phil being offered sacks of money,” he said. “People have to understand that when an individual helps to turn something around they invariably want to see it through.”

Town, of course, went on to appoint Andy Ritchie. Parkinson left Charlton in 2011 for a successful stint with Bradford City, before moving on to Bolton last year.