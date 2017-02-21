Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup replay at Manchester City is next Wednesday – and will be broadcast live on BBC1.
Town have 8,000 tickets for the March 1 visit to the Etihad Stadium .
Kick-off against Pep Guardiola’s side will be 7.45 and the fifth-round replay will be decided by extra-time and penalties if necessary.
Prices will be £15 for adults, £10 for Over 65s and 16-21 year olds and £5 for Under 16s.
Town and City, of course, drew 0-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium last Saturday, when a record stadiumc crowd of 24,129 looked on.
Whoever wins the replay will visit Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals on the weekend of March 10-13 – playing for a semi-final place at Wembley.
Because of next week’s replay, Town’s Championship trip to Wolves, originally scheduled for next Tuesday, will now be rearranged on a later date.