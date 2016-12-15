Huddersfield Town have confirmed their FA Cup third round tie against Port Vale will be played at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, January 7.
It will be a 3pm kick-off and entry is all pay on the day.
The upper tier of the Fantastic Media Stand will not be open.
Town season-card holders will be able to occupy their usual slice of the Chadwick Lawrence (away) Stand. They will still pay at the gate, but must show their season-card to gain entry.
Prices in the Revell Ward Lower, Britannia Rescue, Fantastic Media Lower and Chadwick Lawrence are £10 for adults, £5 for Over 60s and £1 for Under 18s.
In the Revell Ward (main stand) Upper, prices are £12 for adults, £6 for Over 60s and £3 for Under 18s.
Should a replay be needed, it will be at Vale Park on Tuesday, January 17, with a 7.45pm kick-off.