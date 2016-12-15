Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed their FA Cup third round tie against Port Vale will be played at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, January 7.

It will be a 3pm kick-off and entry is all pay on the day.

The upper tier of the Fantastic Media Stand will not be open.

Town season-card holders will be able to occupy their usual slice of the Chadwick Lawrence (away) Stand. They will still pay at the gate, but must show their season-card to gain entry.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate their win at Burton with the fans Share this video Watch Next

Prices in the Revell Ward Lower, Britannia Rescue, Fantastic Media Lower and Chadwick Lawrence are £10 for adults, £5 for Over 60s and £1 for Under 18s.

In the Revell Ward (main stand) Upper, prices are £12 for adults, £6 for Over 60s and £3 for Under 18s.

Should a replay be needed, it will be at Vale Park on Tuesday, January 17, with a 7.45pm kick-off.