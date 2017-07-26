Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been told they face a battle should they be determined to land their latest exciting young midfield target.

Head coach David Wagner has been keeping tabs on 20-year-old FC Nurnberg midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri.

To watch footage of the Town target, click here

And it’s reported Town’s “loose request” for the player has unsettled Sabiri, who was dropped for Nurnberg’s friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Respected German news source Bild have suggested Moroccan-born Sabiri could put in a transfer request to try and force the move to West Yorkshire and the Premier League .

Bild quote Nurnberg chief Andreas Bornemann on the subject.

“It is true that we have received a loose request from Huddersfield Town for him,” said Bornemann.

“However, we have made it absolutely clear that we do not want to give up Sabiri.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Moroccan Sabiri signed for the 2.Bundesliga club from Sportfreunde Siegen, where he made 30 appearances, in 2016.

He then scored 12 goals in 21 appearances for Nurnberg’s second team before making the senior squad, where he netted five goals in nine matches.

Sabiri netted twice in their 3-2 win at Heidenheim, before scoring in the following match, a 1-1 draw at home to Braunschweig.

He later netted the winner against Town’s pre-season opponents SV Sandhausen before again scoring in the following match, a 3-2 home defeat by Fortuna Dusseldorf.