Huddersfield Town will face Birmingham City in the fourth round of this season's FA Cup.

The match - which will take place at the John Smith's Stadium - will take place between January 26-29.

Town faced Birmingham twice last season in the Championship, earning a draw at home in November, before being beaten by the Blues at St Andrew's in late April.

That game caused a stir with other Championship teams as head coach David Wagner rested key players ahead of the play-offs, aiding Harry Redknapp's side in claiming a 2-0 victory over the eventual promotion winners.

Blackburn Rovers fans were particularly upset, as they experienced relegation on goal difference at the end of the campaign.

In last year's FA Cup, Town were knocked out by Manchester City in the fifth round after forcing a replay, and the Terriers have a good opportunity to make the same stage again this year after being drawn against Championship opposition.