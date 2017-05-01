Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports claim Huddersfield Town are expected to face a fine for making 10 changes ahead of the match against relegation-threatened Birmingham City.

Town secured play-off football with a win over Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday and head coach David Wagner immediately rested his key players when the Terriers travelled to St Andrew's later in the week.

The decision was criticised by Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray and supporters of both sets of clubs, but Wagner stood by his decision.

He said: "Changes were necessary as no one knows what will happen over the next month.

"It is unfair talking about my starting XI because I wanted fresh players.

"Opponent's managers who are threatened by relegation should not talk about my team selection.

"They should do their jobs over the whole season and then not have to worry about my team selection."

However, Sky Sports are now reporting that Town are facing as the EFL are concerned the Terriers' team selection affected the integrity of the league - as the three points has aided Birmingham's battle to avoid the drop.

An EFL Spokesman told Sky Sports: "We are aware of Huddersfield Town's team selection for their fixture at Birmingham City on Saturday and the EFL executive will be considering the matter on Tuesday.



"EFL rules state that all clubs are subject to the requirement to play their strongest side in all Sky Bet League matches unless some satisfactory reason is given.

"In the event of any explanation not being deemed satisfactory, the EFL board, at its discretion, can refer the matter to a disciplinary commission."