Huddersfield Town will take on Lee Clark's Bury in their first pre-season match of the summer.

David Wagner's side travel to Gigg Lane on Sunday, July 16 - with kick off at 3pm - in their first outing as a Premier League side.

As well as being managed by former Town boss Clark, League One Bury's ranks are also filled with former Town players.

Jermaine Beckford, James Vaughan, Neil Danns, Joe Skarz, Joe Murphy and Antony Kay will all come up against their former side, and fans will be able to watch their former favourites take on the current crop of Terriers..

Ticket details for the match will be announced by the club in due course.

The match will be Town's first since lifting the Championship play-off final trophy at Wembley on Monday, May 29 and is the first of Town's Premier League pre-season.