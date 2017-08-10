Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Terriers have already beaten last year's League Cup record, having earned a bye through round one due to their sensational promotion to the Premier League last season.

Last year they were beaten 2-1 by Shrewsbury Town, with Elias Kachunga's second goal for the Terriers not enough to steer them past Salop.

Town were seeded in the top 25 teams and could only be drawn against the non-seeded teams in the northern section, while Rotherham earned their place in the draw thanks to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City.

That led them to being drawn against the Millers, who suffered a painful relegation to League One last season, mustering 23 points over 46 Championship games.

Town did the double over their Yorkshire rivals last term, winning 2-1 at home and 3-2 away at the New York Stadium, with Tommy Smith slotting home a dramatic late winner.

Rotherham have beaten the Terriers once in the last 25 years - in the 2014/15 Championship season at the John Smith's Stadium.

In total, Town have won 28 games against the Millers, losing 11 and drawing 16.

The latest match will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 21.