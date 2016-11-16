Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town will come up against an ex-player on Saturday who was their joint leading scorer at this time last year.

Remember Emyr Huws, who was on loan to Town from Wigan Athletic and, by this stage last season, had netted four goals alongside Nahki Wells to stand top of the charts.

Now Huws is at Cardiff City, who host Town this coming weekend.

With 16 matches gone this term, Town have scored 17 goals – one more than they had at the same stage last season.

And there are some other names which may have slipped from the mind on last season’s scoring list.

Understandably since David Wagner re-shaped his squad, there is more of a continental feel to Town’s goalscorers this season compared with last.

Elias Kachunga is so far Town’s top goalscorer with five goals (one more than both Huws and Wells at the 16 league games cut-off).

Wells is next in line with three, while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer has grabbed two goals so far.

Jack Payne, Michael Hefele, Jonathan Hogg, Chris Lowe, Rajiv van La Parra, Aaron Mooy and Christopher Schindler all have one goal each.

Fourteen of those goals have come in Town’s six league wins.

Last season, Wells and Huws led the way with four, while Harry Bunn and Jamie Paterson each had two.

Jacob Butterfield got his first league goal of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

Mustapha Carayol and Joel Lynch both got their goals in the impressive 4-1 home win against Bolton Wanderers.

Town’s only other goal to this same stage last season came in a 2-1 loss to Burnley, with Michael Duff scoring an own goal.

Eight of those goals came in Town’s three league wins to that point.

This season’s scorers (after 16 league games):

Kachunga 5 (against Brentford, QPR, Rotherham, Derby, Birmingham). Palmer 2 (Brentford, QPR). Wells 3 (Newcastle, Rotherham, Preston). Payne 1 (Newcastle). Hefele 1 (Aston Villa). Lowe 1 (Barnsley). Hogg 1 (Barnsley). VLP 1 (Wolves). Mooy 1 (Leeds). Schindler 1 (Ipswich).

Last season’s scorers (after 16 league games):

Wells 4 (Blackburn, Fulham, MK Dons, Reading). Huws 4 (Charlton, Bolton 2, Nottingham Forest). Paterson 2 (MK Dons, Reading). Bunn 2 (Charlton, Derby). Butterfield 1 (Brighton). Carayol 1 (Bolton). Lynch 1 (Bolton). Michael Duff 1 (Burnley og).