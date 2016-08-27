Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

The Huddersfield Town fan celebrating a special anniversary

Donald MacLeod, from Stornoway, watched his first match 50 years ago

Colin Dobson scored for Huddersfield Town 50 years ago

Happy anniversary to long-distance Huddersfield Town supporter Donald MacLeod!

The Scotsman from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis will be at the John Smith’s Stadium for the Championship clash with Wolves.

It comes 50 years after he attended his first match, a 1-0 second-tier success over Ipswich Town at Leeds Road.

Donald had just moved to Huddersfield to work in the textile industry.

He eventually returned to Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, but still makes the 1,000-mile round trip to see friends - and watch Town - at least once a season.

Fans making all the difference says Huddersfield Town midfielder

For the record, Colin Dobson clinched that 1-0 win over Ipswich in front of 12,434 on August 30, 1966.

Town’s team was: Oldfield, Atkins, Cattlin, Ellam, Coddington, Dinsdale, Smith, Weston, Leighton, Quigley, Dobson.

Recently Published

One big factor which has helped Huddersfield Town top the Championship by Skybet chief Dale Tempest

How to send fans off the the pub in a happy mood

Previous Articles

The Huddersfield Town vs Wolves clash that really shines out

Why the FA Cup meeting of 1960/61 was so significant

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Club Connections between Huddersfield Town and Wolves ahead of the Championship clash.
  1. Football League Championship
    Connect4: Links between Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of Championship clash
  2. Chadwick Lawrence
    Fans making all the difference says Huddersfield Town midfielder
  3. Football News
    The Huddersfield Town fan celebrating a special anniversary
  4. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds eye Roma midfielder, No Villa move for Manchester United man, Newcastle linked to Chelsea winger
  5. Dale Tempest
    One big factor which has helped Huddersfield Town top the Championship by Skybet chief Dale Tempest

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent