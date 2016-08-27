The Huddersfield Town fan celebrating a special anniversary

Happy anniversary to long-distance Huddersfield Town supporter Donald MacLeod!

The Scotsman from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis will be at the John Smith’s Stadium for the Championship clash with Wolves.

It comes 50 years after he attended his first match, a 1-0 second-tier success over Ipswich Town at Leeds Road.

Donald had just moved to Huddersfield to work in the textile industry.

He eventually returned to Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, but still makes the 1,000-mile round trip to see friends - and watch Town - at least once a season.

For the record, Colin Dobson clinched that 1-0 win over Ipswich in front of 12,434 on August 30, 1966.

Town’s team was: Oldfield, Atkins, Cattlin, Ellam, Coddington, Dinsdale, Smith, Weston, Leighton, Quigley, Dobson.