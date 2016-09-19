Login Register
Huddersfield Town fan player ratings: Who is the best performer of the season so far?

  • Updated
  • By ,

The Examiner has been asking for your marks out of ten after each game - find out who is the current stand-out performer of the campaign

The Huddersfield Town first team squad in training - but who has been the star performer so far this season?
The Huddersfield Town first team squad in training - but who has been the star performer so far this season?

Aaron Mooy has been voted Huddersfield Town’s player of the season so far by Examiner readers.

The loanee from Manchester City has received an average rating of 7.7 from fans, the highest of any Town player so far this season.

Mooy’s highest rating, 9.0, was awarded for his performance in Huddersfield’s 1-0 away win over Leeds United.

Elias Kachunga has the next highest average rating at 7.4 followed jointly by Chris Schindler and Tommy Smith with 7.3 each.

Meanwhile, Martin Cranie has the lowest average with 4.3 - though he has played only in one match while Harry Bunn’s average rating of 6.2 is the lowest of any player to have featured in at least three games.

Have a look at the graph below of the top-14 players of the season so far and their current rating

Also, keep voting for your Town Man of the Match using the interactive Player Ratings gadget to determine your Examiner Player of the Season at the end of May!

Huddersfield Town fan player ratings - who is the best performer of the season so far?

*Others: Dean Whitehead 6.4; Sean Scannell 6.4; Harry Bunn 6.2; Ivan Paurevic 5.6; Jon Gorenc Stankovic 5.0 and Martin Cranie 4.3.

Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: The Town players salute the fans.

Re-live yesterday's impressive victory via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

