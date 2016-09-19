The Huddersfield Town first team squad in training - but who has been the star performer so far this season?

Aaron Mooy has been voted Huddersfield Town’s player of the season so far by Examiner readers.

The loanee from Manchester City has received an average rating of 7.7 from fans, the highest of any Town player so far this season.

Mooy’s highest rating, 9.0, was awarded for his performance in Huddersfield’s 1-0 away win over Leeds United.

Elias Kachunga has the next highest average rating at 7.4 followed jointly by Chris Schindler and Tommy Smith with 7.3 each.

Meanwhile, Martin Cranie has the lowest average with 4.3 - though he has played only in one match while Harry Bunn’s average rating of 6.2 is the lowest of any player to have featured in at least three games.

Have a look at the graph below of the top-14 players of the season so far and their current rating

*Others: Dean Whitehead 6.4; Sean Scannell 6.4; Harry Bunn 6.2; Ivan Paurevic 5.6; Jon Gorenc Stankovic 5.0 and Martin Cranie 4.3.