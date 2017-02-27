Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town-supporting referee Robert Madley will take charge of Newcastle's visit to Brighton on Tuesday.

The decision by the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) has sparked controversy with Town being the biggest threat to the top two's automatic promotion hopes.

Brighton sit top of the table, while the Magpies are a point behind - with David Wagner's side five points off the Toon.

Wakefield-born Madley, 31, refereed his first Premier League fixture in April 2013, having started his officiating career in the Wakefield and District League in 2001, before moving to the West Yorkshire Association Football League.

Last year, the Premier League removed Kevin Friend as an official for Tottenham's encounter at Stoke in April due to the referee supporting title-rivals Leicester City.

In a statement released at the time, the PGMOL explained they replaced Friend because of the "timing and context" of the match.

Marc Perry and Adrian Holmes will join Madley as linesmen on Tuesday, while Lee Probert will take up fourth official duties.