The whole atmosphere around Huddersfield Town right now is starting to get noticed.

Not only did 19,113 turn up to watch David Wagner’s entertaining side beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday.

But even the visiting fans were impressed with how the North Stand Loyal and other sections got right behind the men in blue and white.

Town – with chairman Dean Hoyle and commercial director Sean Jarvis to the fore – have worked hard to improve the matchday atmosphere and it’s gone hand in hand with Town’s quality football and third place in the Championship

One Ipswich fan said of Saturday: “I was looking at their fans with a bit of jealousy today.

“Just because of how ‘going to football’ is for them at the moment.

“Bouncing and singing and really enjoying it. I miss that.

“The closest I’ve had to that all season was at Derby and Sheff Wed, but they were away games.

“What I mean is that their home fixtures seem like great fun for them.”

Another Ipswich fan, Chloe, Tweeted: “Huddersfield fans haven’t stopped singing all game. Would love to have support like theirs.”

Meanwhile, Town fan Mick Craven from Bradford, had other reasons to celebrate and be proud – courtesy of a friend from Poland.

“In the first 30 minutes, Town were playing well and you could see a goal coming,” he remarked.

“Towns build-up play was brilliant, but also frustrating at times.

“But Town’s forward play was exceptional. Ipswich did their best to ruffle our feathers, but when Izzy Brown got hold of the ball you could see the determination in his face.

“Well he certainly put it to bed. It was pure class.”

He went on: “We certainly took the game by its horns in the second half. Town were a cut above our visitors – maybe Mick McCarthy needs to buy the Town game dvds to help train his Tractor Boys!

“I brought a friend with me from Poland. It was the first ever English game he’d been to.

“He said if this is the Championship, what a standard the Premier League must be!

“I was so proud to watch him shouting for our boys. Proud of you Town.”