Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side were defeated 2-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday in the Yorkshire Derby at Hillsborough at the weekend.

Goals from Ross Wallace and Fernando Forestieri were enough to end Town's seven game unbeaten SkyBet Championship run and give the Owls a fourth straight win over their West Yorkshire rivals.

It was a day of frustration for the visitors, dominating the first-half but being unable to take any of the chances that fell to Nahki Wells, Michael Hefele or Chris Lowe.

And it was Huddersfield Town's lack of a cutting edge when dominating play which was the main talking point among the Blue White Army after the game.

Almondbury's SPH said, "Again we played well but just can't take our chances. Nahki Wells had a great opportunity in the opening minutes and tamely headed back to the keeper - if that had gone in we would have won.

“It's becoming a repetitive theme (Blackburn Rovers was exactly the same),” said Joe in Marsh. “Our midfielders/defenders don't chip in with enough goals to help take pressure off Wells and Elias Kachunga.”

Outlane's Danny took a superstitious view on the defeat saying, “We shouldn't have lost the game - Sheffield Wednesday have a voodoo over us. Twice they hit us on the break but we didn't have a cutting edge up front and we didn't have any luck with the referee as well.

Roger in Kirkburton agreed: “Wednesday have become our bogey team for sure, whilst stats are impressive it is goals that count in the end and clearly we aren't scoring enough."

On personnel, many couldn't hide their anger at David Wagner continuing to insist on pushing defenders upfront in search of a goal, with fans such as Nigel in Lindley labelling it as 'embarrassing.'

He said: “Yet again we end up with Mark Hudson and Michael Hefele up front. I know we have to be patient, but this is continually embarrassing.”

Chief in Shelley echoed those sentiments: “I appreciate we can't compete with the riches of Sheff Wednesday with Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall and Gary Hooper as a strikeforce quartet but what does having Hudson and Hefele upfront tell you? Embarrassing!! Felt for Dean Whitehead being sacrificed as well.”

Jim from Greetland thought the substitutions 'said it all' before once again urging the club to add to it's attacking artillery this month.

And Chris Green in Dalton knows EXACTLY what type of forward is needed: "A striker who is tall, strong, good with the ball at his feet and strong in the air. Limited resources through injuries and suspensions could harm the side going forward- we have to go for it in this transfer window.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on transfer budgets and squad numbers Share this video Watch Next

There was also criticism of Nahki Wells' overall performance with Wooldale's Graham feeling the striker looked 'disinterested' while JJ in Dishforth added he 'showed no desire, don't think he broke into a sweat all game.”

Nahki Wells wasn't the only player to be criticised though with Kev in Lindley stating, “Danny Ward's distribution is slow, laboured and repetitive. How many times did he boot it up to Wells who was out muscled every time?.

“Izzy Brown and his replacement Joe Lolley never got into the game, Philip Billing needs an ultimatum – either look interested or clear off, Elias Kachunga was quiet and if I was Dean Whitehead I would certainly not be happy getting subbed after only being on the pitch for ten minutes."

And the performance of the referee didn't escape the wrath of supporters either – Geoff from Teeside saying Graham Scott took all the headlines with a 'really bad performance that would have made a good advert for Specsavers.”

There was also more sarcasm from Peter in Heckmondwike who merely said: “Man of the Match: G SCOTT (for Sheffield Wednesday).