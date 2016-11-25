Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were some of the most well-behaved supporters in the Championship last season.

The club’s supporters were arrested 13 times at matches last season according to figures released by the Home Office today.

That’s the third lowest number of arrests of any Championship club in 2015-16 - only the fans of MK Dons (10) and Ipswich (six) were subject to fewer arrests.

Most arrests 2015/16 - Championship Home Office

Least arrests 2015/16 - Championship Home Office

And only Norwich and Ipswich had fewer arrests than Town in the top flight of English football.

Birmingham City fans, by contrast, were arrested 74 times at matches, while Leeds fans were arrested 68 times and Sheffield Wednesday fans

48 times.

Only one new football banning order was given out to a Terriers fan which is again the joint third lowest total in the league - QPR and MK Dons

fans didn’t receive any.

Most new banning orders 2015/16 - Championship Home Office

Most active banning orders 2016 Home Office

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle supporters were issued with 21 new banning orders, more than any of the other clubs in the top five divisions of English football.

Newcastle United have the most active banning orders with 124, while Chelsea have 60 and Millwall 57.

In terms of arrests, Birmingham fans were the worst offenders in the top four divisions with 74 and Oldham Athletic were second worst with 69 - one more arrest than Leeds.