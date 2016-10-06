Huddersfield Town fans some of the best travelled in the Sky Bet Championship

Huddersfield Town have one of the largest Sky Bet Championship away day followings according to latest attendance data.

It's been a memorable season so far as David Wagner's men have claimed eight wins and a draw from their first 11 league games ahead of this week's international break.

And the club's best start to a season in their proud 108-year history has not only had a positive impact on attendances at the John Smith's Stadium but on the road as well.

Crowds have been at their highest both home and away since the 1970/71 season – when the team were mixing it in the top division.

And the latest Championship average away attendances (correct up to October 1) show Town fans mixing it with some of their more illustrious league rivals as well - currently lying in fifth position for the highest average away attendance (10,499 at an average of 2,100).

The Town away games included in the data are the trips to Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading.

And it's unsurprising to see recent Premier League boys Aston Villa (15,736 at an average of 3,417) and Newcastle United (14,115 at an average of 2,831) top of the table – followed closely by traditionally well-travelled Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters.

At the bottom are London sides Fulham and QPR, taking an average of just 527 and 689 fans away from home respectively.

Have a look at the full table of how all 24 SkyBet Championship teams rank in terms of average away day following.