Huddersfield Town fans are keeping their fingers crossed that David Wagner’s team will return to their best for the play-offs.

Town finished the season with only three wins in their final nine matches, including the final regular-season defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward was sent off as Town lost 3-0 in front of 20,000-plus at the John Smith’s Stadium, but while fans are concerned about overall form, they are optimistic Town can upset Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals and either Reading or Fulham in a Wembley showpiece.

Tim, from Jersey, said: “Fantastic season, but now we all want more.

“We have a great manager and now we will see how good he really is.

“Pick the team to win both games.

“Well done Town, you have far exceeded all expectations – whatever happens now is a great bonus.”

Joe, in Marsh, feels a rethink is needed for the post-season knockout.

“We simply look a different side from the one of a few months ago,” he said.

“Whether it’s because opposition managers have worked out how to nullify our effectiveness I don’t know, but we need to reassess our tactics ahead of the play offs.

“We are far too slow and careless with our passing out of defence – we needlessly invite trouble from opposition forwards.

“It was an awful back pass that led to Ward being sent off. Felt sorry for him.

“We have to also carry a far greater threat to the opposition defence. Our attack is looking woefully lightweight of late.

“At least now David Wagner has a chance to reassess things ahead of a double header against a very strong looking Sheffield Wednesday side.”

Bill, from Birkby, agrees.

“So we go into the play-offs on the back of the worst run of the season,” he mused.

“Christopher Schindler and Izzy Brown aside aside, we looked out of form. Teams have found ways to prevent our build-up from the back and we don’t seem to be able to build a head of steam like we used to. It’s worrying.

“We need Elias Kachunga back and the manager to stop persisting with Collin Quaner when Wells is clearly a bigger goal threat.”

Danny, based in Outlane, reckons Town need to pick up the tempo.

“Training in public for Town (against Cardiff) and I can understand why, but that’s got to change next week,” he said.

“We’ve got to be at our best. I’m sure we’ll be ready. Been a great season, let’s hope it ends in glory.

“Well done to the boys and backroom lads, and especially the king David. Up the Town!”

Alex, in Gomersal, had a cheeky assessment.

“The plan to lure the rest of the play-off teams into a false sense of confidence has been executed to perfection,” he said.

Richard, from Kirkburton, has some misgivings.

“Very poor display,” he reckoned.

“I have been worried all season about Ward rushing out when an attack is coming towards him, leaving no cover.

“I think that Joel Coleman does a really good job and deserves his chance.

“Very dangerous game to go through the motions instead of playing for your place. Sheffield Wednesday will be a real test, but I believe on our day we can beat anyone.”