Huddersfield Town fans Boothy needs your help

Challenge laid down

Huddersfield Town Club Ambassador Andy Booth

Town fans have until Friday to sign up for the Town and Yorkshire Air Ambulance ‘Walk for Pounds’ event geared around Andy Booth.

Staff and supporters alike will take on a ‘Boothy’ themed route.

The 23-mile ‘Boothy’s Hillsborough to Home’ walk will begin at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, and return to the John Smith’s Stadium in time for the Noon kick=off at the Town v Sheffield Wednesday game.

The event, sponsored by Absolute Warehouse Services, is the club’s fourth sponsored walk in aid of the ‘Keep It Up’ campaign, which supports the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Town Academy.

David Wagner talks about positive atmosphere from fans:

WATCH: David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday
Club Ambassador Boothy, who played for Sheffield Wednesday for five years, commented: “I’m really looking forward to the walk this season!

“Both clubs are close to my heart, and it’s very apt that the route is 23 miles long (his shirt number).

“I took part in the last event in 2015 and it was a great day with brilliant camaraderie between all the walkers.

“The event has raised over £90,000 for the KIU campaign and it would be great if supporters would join me again in October and help us get above the £100,000 barrier and perhaps even further.”

YAA Director of Fundraising, Paul Gowland, echoed Boothy’s comments.

“We would like to encourage as many supporters as possible to get involved,” he said. “The best thing about all the ‘Keep It Up’ events is the atmosphere and solidarity there is between everyone.

“They are always great fun, if tough, but it’s always worth it for the amazing welcome we always get back at the stadium.

“I’m encouraging all our staff and crew at the YAA to get involved so would like to encourage as many supporters and their friends and families to get involved too.

“At the charity we appreciate every single Town supporter who has raised funds for the campaign.

“It is a really exciting time for the YAA at the moment as we are about to start operations in the first of our two brand new Airbus H145 helicopters.”

The event entry fee is £15 per person which includes coach transport from PPG Canalside to Hillsborough to begin the walk, provided by Stotts Coaches, a breakfast, a snack and refreshments as well as an ‘I completed the Walk’ t-shirt.

The minimum age to take part is 13 and participants aged 13-15 must be supervised by an adult aged 18-plus.

Entry forms are on the club website.

