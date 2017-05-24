Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're lucky enough to have tickets for the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley, you'll want to know where to drink beforehand.

Huddersfield Town face Reading FC on Bank Holiday Monday (kick-off 3pm) with Town fans once again situated at the west side of the stadium - the same side they were in during the triumphant 2012 Play-Off final win over Sheffield United.

Below Steven Downes runs down the pubs which the Blue and White army may want to drink in on the big day.

The Green Man, Dagmar Avenue, Wembley, HA9 8DF

The Green Man is a hotel, pub and restaurant around five minutes walk from the stadium.

Tables can be booked and it has a large beer garden with marquees with food also available from Sandwiches (£4) to a Mixed Grill (£10).

Moore Spice, Wembley Retail Park, Unit 2, Engineers Way, HA9 0EH

If fans want a taste of spice they want to go to this place with the venue mixing Indian flavour with a sporting atmosphere while providing a fine dining experience.

A bottle of red wine costing anywhere up to £29 with £16 being the cheapest while there is also a selection of other drinks and light snacks as well.

Blue Room, 53 Wembley Hill Road, Wembley, HA9 8BE

Another bar where Town fans can relax and have a pint before and after the game on Monday.

Liquor Station, 379 High Road, Wembley, HA9 6AA

A late bar and eatery, it serves food from 10am and has a wide-ranging menu with most food found under £10, and the bar also has a good variety of different drinks to choose from as well.

Thirsty Eddie’s, 412 High Road, Wembley, HA9 6AH

This sports bar has numerous TVs and a late music license, situated between Wembley Central Station and the stadium so is perfect for fans that don't want to stray too far from the stadium.

Masti, 576 - 582 High Road, Wembley, HA0 2AA

The venue serves Indian food and hosts a wide range of entertainment including DJs and bands with the cost of a pint around £3.50 which is good value for the area.

Flannery’s, 610 High Road, Wembley, HA0 2AF

Further along the High Road is Flannery's, an Irish bar situated eight minutes away in a taxi from Wembley and offering Town fans some light relief from the hustle and bustle which the stadium.

Three other bars that Town fans might like to try are below and are situated not too far from Wembley.

Or you may like to try....

Station 31 (Speakeasy), 299 -303 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA9 6BD

The Corner House (Mannions), 313 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA9 6BA

The Arch, 324 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA9 8LL

