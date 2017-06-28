Time Line

19: Southampton (13%) Town make the long journey to St Mary's on December 23. Unsurprisingly, not many Town fans are too excited to make the epic trek down to the south coast the day before Christmas Eve. Many may well choose to watch the highlights on Match of the Day in the evening instead with some Christmas pudding and a sherry.

18: Swansea City (14%) Not far ahead of an away day on the south coast is one in south Wales. Town travel to the Liberty Stadium on October 14 - splitting a match against Tottenham Hotspur and games against Manchester United and Liverpool. With the match being mid-October, travelling fans will be hoping the winter weather will hold off until after their excursion to Swansea.

17: Brighton (15%) Another south coast team come in at 17th - newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion. With Town making the trip to the Amex Stadium last year, it's not surprising there are other stadiums fans are more excited to visit. Town will be hoping for a better results against the Seagulls on April 7, having lost 1-0 at the Amex last September.

=15: Bournemouth/Watford (16%) The highest-placed south coast side is Bournemouth, but Town fans are still not thrilled with a trip down to the Vitality Stadium. Watford is also an uninspiring away day compared to the rest, with Vicarage Road around an hour outside of London. Town face Bournemouth away on November 18 and Watford away on December 16.

=13: Stoke City/West Bromwich Albion (28%) Two of the least glamorous away days in the Premier League come in at joint 13th. Town face a trip to Stoke on January 20, with a trip to the Hawthorns scheduled for February 24.

=11: Crystal Palace/Leicester City (30%) The first London away day - and first away trip of the season - comes in at 11th, with Town visiting Crystal Palace on August 12. An away day at 2015/16 champions Leicester City is also being looked forward to by 30% of fans. The trip to Leicester comes on New Year's Day.

10: Newcastle United (38%) Town fans will have good memories of St James' Park, having beaten the Championship victors their last season. Nahki Wells and Jack Payne scored for the Terriers in the north east last August, with Town running out 2-1 winners. David Wagner's side head to St James' on March 31.

9: Burnley (40%) A trip across the Pennines sneaks into the top 10, with 40% of Town fans looking forward to the match at Turf Moor. Town last travelled to Burnley in 2015, with Andre Gray netting a brace to hand the Clarets a 2-1 win. The Terriers travel to Turf Moor on September 23.

8: Chelsea (43%) Town's second-to-last away day of the season comes in at number eight - a trip to current champions Chelsea. The Blues got back to winning ways last season under Antonio Conte, finishing seven points better off than next-best team Tottenham. Town take on Chelsea at the Bridge on April 21.

7: West Ham (44%) West Ham moved to the London Stadium at the start of last season, with the arena experiencing a tricky start to life in the Premier League. Fighting and crowd trouble marred its first season in the top flight, but hopefully issues of crowd control have been worked out heading into the 2017/18 campaign. Town travel to the Olympic Park on September 9.

6: Everton (46%) Goodison Park just fails to make it into the top five, but 46% of Town fans are looking forward to an away day at the historic old ground. Everton have played home matches there since 1892, with Town last visiting the stadium in the League Cup in 2010. The Terriers return to the Toffees' home on December 2.

5: Manchester City (47%) More than 40,000 people were in attendance last time Town visited the Etihad - in their 5-1 defeat in last season's FA Cup fifth round tie. And a lot of Town fans are looking forward to another day out in Manchester this season, with 47% of people keen on going to the Etihad on May 5. The Etihad will be the last away ground Town will see this season, with only a home match at Arsenal following the clash.

4: Arsenal (49%) Speak of the devil... Nearly half of the Town fans who took out survey are looking forward to travelling to the Emirates this season, with the last visit to the Gunners' ground ending in a 2-1 loss in the 2011 FA Cup. Town visit Arsene Wenger's side on November 28.

3: Tottenham Hotspur (54%) Town's last trip to Wembley ended in promotion to the Premier League. And the Terriers will be back at the national stadium to face Tottenham on March 3. Spurs will play their home matches at Wembley next season as their new stadium is being built.

2: Manchester United (65%) Old Trafford comes second on Town fans' list of away trips, with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United a big pull for fans of all teams across the world. The 'Theatre of Dreams' last hosted Town in the 2011 League One play-off final - which Town lost to Peterborough United - but the Terriers last faced United there in the 1971/72 season. Wagner's men will be back at the Red Devils' stadium on February 3.