Huddersfield Town fans are a caring and generous bunch – just look at all the charity fundraising and good deeds they achieve every single year.

So it would be wonderful for as many supporters as possible to help North Stand Loyal make a success of two projects this festive season for their chosen charity.

The charity is one very close to home – The Welcome Centre in Huddersfield.

North Stand Loyal say: “The Welcome Centre provide food and support to those less fortunate than most of us, they help feed families who can’t afford to buy the food they need each week, and they help the homeless too, as well as providing blankets and clothing.”

There are two ways people can help.

The first is by making a donation to mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/nsl

And the second is by supporting North Stand Loyal’s Food Drive.

On the first, North Stand Loyal say: “People can click on the link to make a donation - it does take a little longer to get through the payment section than some sites, but please make the effort to do it if you can.

“A £10 donation will feed one person for a week. Think about that, if you had no money, no food, nothing, and somebody offered to feed you for a week – how much would that mean to you?”

For the Food Drive, NSL are collecting non-perishable items at the Gas Club before both the Bristol City and Nottingham Forest home games.

They explain: “Bring a bag with a few cans of beans in, tinned meat, disposable razors, a flask, or maybe you’d like to donate a rucksack or a duvet?

“Please help in whatever way you can, anything helps, even a small donation at the food drive will make a difference to somebody’s Christmas this year.”

To find out what items the Welcome Centre need (the items in red are in short supply), go to:

thewelcomecentre.org/support-us/current-shortages/