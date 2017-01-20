Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town supporters can enjoy an early kick-off to their Saturday entertainment when Ipswich Town visit.

It’s thanks to the new fanzone at PPG Canalside, which hosts the Under 18s’ clash with Crewe Alexandra at 11.00.

The fanzone at the club’s training ground off Leeds Road is sponsored by Perrys Vauxhall and includes various attractions, including an outdoor bar and cover, sponsored by Holme Valley Marquees.

New signing Collin Quaner talks about scoring goals:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Collin Quaner on scoring goals Share this video Watch Next

Boothy’s Beer and Banter guest is former Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney.

Fans of all ages will be able to show off their skills and take control of the likes of Lionel Messi and Elias Kachunga on FIFA 17, thanks to GAME.

And there are a series of challenges for younger fans.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner previews Ipswich Town encounter Share this video Watch Next

They will be able to find out how hard their shot is and test their skills by kicking balls through targets.

These have been provided by Globe Game Sports.

Town commercial director, Sean Jarvis said: “We encourage all fans to come to PPG Canalside and to start their celebration day early.

“We are delighted to have an outside beer marque for our supporters aged over 18 and for our fanzones in the future we are looking at ways we can use this to help fans get served faster.

“It would be fantastic to see a number of fans at PPG Canalside for this exciting brand new event.”