Huddersfield Town fans will be glued to their televisions this week - if they aren't heading to the Etihad and John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Town make the short journey across the Pennines in midweek to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in an FA Cup fifth-round replay live on BBC 1 - with kick off at 7.45pm.

David Wagner's side have the opportunity to advance into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 1972, with Middlesbrough waiting for the winner in the next round.

The head coach has repeatedly said the league is the Terriers' priority and it's also a big TV week for Town on the Championship front.

Newcastle United travel to Brighton in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday night, with the crucial clash kicking off at 7.45pm on Sky Sports 1.

Town fans will be watching with baited breath as a draw would keep the Terriers hot on the tails of both sides and a loss for either the Seagulls or the Magpies could hand Town the opportunity to nick an automatic promotion spot.

On Friday, Town fans can watch Leeds United's away match against Birmingham City, as the fourth-placed Whites could slip further away from the top three.

That match kicks off at 7.45pm on Sky Sports 1.

Finally, the Terriers' support can see their side in action again - even if they aren't present at the John Smith's Stadium.

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United visit West Yorkshire in a game that could allow Town to go within two points of the Geordies with a game in hand - if Brighton manage to beat the Toon at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

The crunch clash kicks off at 5.30pm on Sky Sports 1.