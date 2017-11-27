The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans created a superb atmosphere once again at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday, despite their side losing 2-1 to Manchester City.

The Terriers defended brilliantly and fed off the crowd's energy throughout the match, but couldn't quite hold City's plethora of attacking talent.

From the first whistle the noise never died, with the stadium erupting in the last minute of the first half when Christopher Schindler's flicked header deflected off Nicolas Otamendi and into Ederson's net.

Town could not hold on to the lead as Sergio Aguero netted from the spot minutes after the interval after Scott Malone had dragged down Raheem Sterling in the box.

And it was the winger who - rather luckily - looped home the winner in the final 10 minutes to eventually undo Town's resolute defending.

The Terriers can be proud of their performance however, and the fans appreciated their never-ending effort by cheering them on throughout the match and staying to applaud their stars after the final whistle.

You can re-live the atmosphere created by the Town fans in the video above, thanks to Ben Hall of TerriersTV.

