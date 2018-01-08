Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

8am Monday

Huddersfield Town fans are simply happy their team are in tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round draw.

Supporters will tune in eagerly at 7pm (BBC2) to find out the next opponents after goals from Rajiv van La Parra and Danny Williams earned a 2-1 win at Bolton Wanderers.

While Derik Osede pulled a goal back for Bolton, Town went through solidly enough – David Wagner’s starting line-up including eight new faces, while Phil Billing made a welcome return as a substitute.

Fan Darren Wormald, from Huddersfield, explained: “It was never going to be pretty.

“Bolton had nothing to lose and, as much as fans we wouldn’t be too unhappy if we lost, the media would have jumped all over it.

“We did enough to win and that is all you need to do in knockout games. On to Round 4.”

Roger, in Shepley, agreed.

“Did what had to be done, decent corners,” he said, before adding cheekily: “Were you watching Mr Mooy?”

Greg Jones, down in Worcester, told www.examiner.co.uk : “Very good team performance. More of the same next game please v West Ham.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, wants more efforts at goal.

“Town need to start shooting from the hip, because if they don’t relegation looms,” he reckons.

“You can have the best defence in the world but if you can’t stick it in the back of the net you are done for.”

Jeff, in Lepton, described Town as solid and felt new loan signing Terence Kongolo looked good.

So, too, did John, from Skelmanthorpe.

“Not a fantastic match to watch but we got the right result,” said John.

“Great to see Hefele back, and Billing and Sabiri as well.

“Kongolo looks a quality, Premier League signing.”

Danny, based in Outlane, is another wanting more cracks at goal.

“Not one for the purists but job done,” he said of the result at Bolton.

“Would have liked to see Town press more, get the ball forward quicker and get some shots on goal.

“Sabiri was clear on goal but passed it instead – need to back themselves more.

“Nice to see some players coming back from injury and Kongolo looked okay.

“Up the Terriers.”

Mike, in Clayton West, described it thus: “Terrier like.

“Not always great on the eye, but given how little time this XI have spent together on the pitch, a very good result and will have given the squad either a good game or a rest.

“And we learnt that if you shoot you will score!

“Anyone for Man U at home in the next round?”