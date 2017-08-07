Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The excitement and anticipation is building as Huddersfield Town get ready to usher in their debut Premier League season this weekend with a trip to Crystal Palace.

Pundits and experts have had their say, including our very own Examiner experts who have tipped David Wagner's men to survive – but how are the fans feeling?

Ever since Christopher Schindler converted the winning spot-kick at Wembley they have been in dreamland with many lifelong fans still struggling to come to terms with what promotion means to the club and town.

Below the Examiner catches up with some of the regular supporter contributors to ask what this season means to them.

Darren Wormald

A new season is here and the euphoria around this season to me is exactly that of a New Year celebration.

You go out with the old, in with the new, and end up with a hangover you just cannot seem to shift.

I am, to say the least, massively excited by this new challenge in our club’s history and I will definitely be enjoying this unexpected, but very welcome, ride with great pride.

Regardless of on-field results, the club is now standing on far better foundations than could ever be imagined – so we have nothing to fear whatever happens.

The future is bright; the future is Blue & White... UTT.

Mike Davis

Whenever I watch Schindler’s penalty it takes me back to Wembley, but I still don’t believe it.

The summer has seen million pound signings and countless articles about the promoted Terriers....but I still don’t believe it.

My fixture list shows Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, but I still don’t believe.

For the new season I will proudly wear my believe t-shirt, because we will be in the world’s best league. All I hope is we give a good account of ourselves and put Huddersfield on the worldwide footballing map.

Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League – repeat until you stop smiling. Believe.

James Chisem

For the past 20 seasons or so, my emotional palette has been dominated by different shades of anxiety.

But with nothing to lose this season, I’m confident that I’ll be able to emulate the Buddhist masters of old by adopting a zen-like posture of serenity and acquiescence.

Don’t be surprised to find me sat cross-legged at Selhurst Park, surrounded by blue and white scented candles.

Well, until we concede a free-kick on the edge of the box. Then I’ll revert to type and proceed to curse the heavens for bringing such misfortune into all our lives.

Still, I tried.

Steven Downes

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When Schindler scored that penalty at Wembley, I cried - gaining promotion to the Premier League isn’t normal for a club like ours.

It’s special, it shouldn’t really happen, but it has. The excitement for the first game is unbearable.

However reality, and hard work is key. It’s a life-changing season, it can’t just pass us by.

I personally can’t wait to see the world’s best players come to Town, and we beat them.

However, my overriding feeling will be one of pride when I see Town shown on Saturday night on MOTD. Something I thought I’d never see.

Bec Wilson

The Premier League.

Since waking up on the May 30, when the reality of what had happened the previous day had finally sunk in, I’ve felt like a kid waiting for Christmas.

Every day bringing a different realisation; the Premier League badge on the new shirt, our stadium being on FIFA 18, playing Manchester United and Arsenal as standard, not hoping for them in a cup run, and the fact we’ll be on Match of the Day!

As soon as the fixtures were released I’ve been literally crossing off the days in countdown to the new season, both excited and nervous as to what awaits us in the Premiere League.

Thomas Pearson

To me as a 14-year-old, being able to see Town in the Premier League is a lifelong dream that has come true.

It was the best day of my life when we won at Wembley, but the new season is making me feel extremely nervous yet excited about what is to come.

Every day I wake up and see my Christopher Schindler poster on my wall and think to myself that ‘We are Premier League’.

To see Town in the Premier League, playing against Manchester United, will be one of the highlights of my life so far.

And finally, Bill Watt's 'Premier League Recipe for Success'

1. Mix one part disbelief with one part relief (Yes! It happened in my lifetime!)

2. Add one part fear (Don’t beat us! Don’t humiliate us!)

3. Cover with one part determination mixed with one part expectation (We can do it! Whatever it is this season!)

4. Then sprinkle with incredible anticipation (The whole summer has been like watching cream being poured over ripe strawberries on a hot day, spoon in hand.)

5. And always, of course, add a pinch of salt! (Keep grounded. Be humble. Work hard.)