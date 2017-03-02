Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Far from being down and out, Huddersfield Town fans are picking through the positives and targeting what comes next for David Wagner and his hungry Championship squad.

Town were beaten 5-1 by Manchester City in an FA Cup fifth round replay which was broadcast live by BBC1 from the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League side won with goals from Sergio Aguero (2), Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho after former City player Harry Bunn had put Town ahead.

Fans are already keen to point out, however, that Saturday’s John Smith’s Stadium clash with Championship leaders Newcastle United (5.30) is far more important than events against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants.

Bill, based in Birkby, summed it up nicely.

“So we lost. So what?,” he said.

“What are we aiming for, realistically? To be Man City one day, spending hundreds of millions? That will never happen so let’s forget this result.

“Let’s aim to be another Burnley or Bournemouth; well run and managed clubs punching above their weight.

“And if we manage that, we could then aim to become another Swansea or Southampton; well run and managed and ESTABLISHED in the Premier League.

“That would do me. But let’s not jump the gun. One hurdle at a time. Newcastle. Villa. And so on. We can do it.”

Lifelong fan Darren Wormald, on the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, was also philosophical.

He said: “Town were beaten by world-class quality and on-the-ball quickness, but for me some massive positives to take from the game were ... Colin Quaner looks absolute class and gets stronger every game. “Phil Billing looks to be getting back to his best. Jonathan Hogg is back and Harry Bunn is back having gone off form due to injury – and is looking sharp too.

“These are just a few highlights for me. It is getting to the business end of the season and these are all plus points.

“Add to that Skanz (Sean Scannell) has resumed training and we head into a 13-game season at almost full strength. Oooh to be a ...”

Michael Craven, in Bradford, was delighted with some of the squad.

“Town had spirit, but I think Collin Quaner was the best player on the pitch and once he gets another goal, he’ll become a better player,” he said.

“He’s trying too hard, but the pressure is on him.

“So pleased with Jack Payne, he certainly got under City’s skin. Brilliant to see Harry score, we need him to build on that performance.

“Yes we had a good view of the Premier League and the standard of what we could expect from the top half of it, if we get promoted.

“We need to win on Saturday for sure. Newcastle will be coming with their tails up, so we have to shut them up and their fans in the first 20 minutes. We have to score first.

“We got a lesson in football. So let’s put what we learnt to good use against the Geordies.”

Richard, in Kirkburton, felt Town gave a good account of themselves.

“A little more control in front of goal could have seen a closer match,” he said.

“However, we have strength in depth as that was the reserve team. Billing was excellent.

“Premier League teams have played worse than Town against City. Very proud of the team and their efforts.”