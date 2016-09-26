Which Huddersfield Town fans' favourite will face Rotherham United tomorrow night?

David Wagner will hand Huddersfield Town fans’ favourite Michael Hefele a full debut in Tuesday’s home Championship clash with Rotherham United.
And Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is also set for a first Town outing after his £500,000 transfer from Charlton Athletic.
With skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson, left-back Chris Lowe and wideman Rajiv van La Parra all suspended, boss Wagner must make at least three changes in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Reading.
But he is confident he has the players to cover for the absentees and help bag the win which would put Town back on top of the Championship, at least until current leaders Norwich City go to Newcastle United on Wednesday.