Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Which Huddersfield Town fans' favourite will face Rotherham United tomorrow night?

Boss David Wagner must make changes for the derby clash with Mark Hudson, Chris Lowe and Rajiv van La Parra all suspended

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner preview his sides clash against Rotherham
David Wagner will hand Huddersfield Town fans’ favourite Michael Hefele a full debut in Tuesday’s home Championship clash with Rotherham United.

And Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is also set for a first Town outing after his £500,000 transfer from Charlton Athletic.

With skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson, left-back Chris Lowe and wideman Rajiv van La Parra all suspended, boss Wagner must make at least three changes in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Reading.

But he is confident he has the players to cover for the absentees and help bag the win which would put Town back on top of the Championship, at least until current leaders Norwich City go to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

David Wagner: Huddersfield Town can cope without three regulars against Rotherham United

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner gives the thumbs up to the travelling fans.

Skipper Mark Hudson, Chris Lowe and Rajiv van La Parra will all be missing through suspension for the visit of the Millers tomorrow night

Football News

