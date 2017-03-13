Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were handed more belief of an automatic promotion spot come May with their side seeing out an ultra-professional victory against Brentford at the weekend.

Rajiv Van La Parra scored the only goal of the game with a deflected first-half effort and Town did well to limit the number of Bees chances.

The hosts had a good 10 minute spell across the interval, but couldn't beat the returning Danny Ward in the Town net.

Danny from Outlane was very impressed with the win.

He said: "Another great performance from the boys historically a bad hunting ground for Town - this team are tearing history books up regularly.

"The midfield and defence were excellent and the back four are getting better by the week.

"We're on a great run and long may it continue - well done king David! Also, a special mention for uncle Stuart in Perth, Australia - big Town fan!"

Bob from Barnet and Bats in Mirfield were also pleased with the result and highlighted the role the 1,600 Town fans at Griffin Park played.

" A professional job in the capital against a good well organised team - 10/10," wrote Bob.

"The fans played their part as well and fully got behind the team."

Bats agreed: "Solid again as the pressure goes up.

"Town looking more and more like winning tricky games even away from home! Organisation and fitness stands out in Wagner's team.

"Awesome support from fans - we were like the home team!"

Derek from the Colne Valley and Chris Green in Dalton echoed the same sentiments towards Town and issued warnings to top two Newcastle United and Brighton.

"This was a great result in a very changed Town team," wrote Derek.

"If we could reach Newcastle and Brighton with the money we have spent and gain promotion to the Premier League, David Wagner would be the manager of the season - never mind the month.

"Thank you Dean Hoyle for this great manager and the quality players."

And Chris wrote: "If you weren't bullishly confident of catching either Newcastle and Brighton, you should be now.

"With the Toon dropping points on their own soil to Fulham, the dream of second spot or even better is well and truly alive.

"Newcastle and the Seagulls are both as wobbly as each other – and with the pressure on their shoulders because of their size unlike 'little old' Huddersfield Town – they both have reasons to be scared of bottling it.

"We will not go away."

Stephen in Tenerife agrees, suggesting the top two are beginning to feel the pressure.

He wrote: "A great win for Town on a tight pitch.

"Another gritty display and a somewhat fortunate goal, but they all count.

"Another potential banana skin overcome and next up, Bristol City, who are fighting for survival.

"Let's keep the momentum up, because the top two are getting the jitters."

And although Tony in Salendine Nook agrees the top two are feeling the nerves, he himself is also beginning to feel the strain.

"Town are on their way to success because Lady Luck is on their side," he wrote.

"Other sides are now showing their nerves and I for one will be a nervous wreck by the end of the season!"