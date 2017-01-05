Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A host of Huddersfield Town legends will be part of a special night to be held at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday, February 17.

Former players Les Chapman, Mike O’Grady and Kevin McHale will be the special guests at ‘A Legendary Night’ where they will be on hand to talk all things Town.

The event, held in the Ray Wilson suite, is aiming to give a true representation of Huddersfield Town’s Football League journey as David Wagner's side currently ride high in the SkyBet Championship.

The players will be discussing their most treasured memories as well as those they would rather forget and, following interviews on stage, guests will have the chance to engage in a Q&A.

Les Chapman, a former player for Town and manager of Stockport County and Preston North End, made 134 appearances for Huddersfield Town between 1969 and 1974.

Joining him on the night will be Mike O’Grady, who represented Huddersfield Town 160 times from 1959 to 1965 as well as being capped twice for England.

Also attending the evening is Kevin McHale, one of the most gifted youngsters to play for Huddersfield Town.

He was with the club for over eleven seasons from 1956 to 1968 and soon became one of the side's most consistent and familiar post-war players.

A one-course meal will be provided with the dress Code for the evening smart casual.

Tickets are priced at £25 per person with a limited number of VIP tickets available for £40 which allows guests entry into the VIP drinks reception prior to the event where photo opportunities will also be available.

To purchase tickets to the event or for further details, please contact the Huddersfield Town events department on 01484 484197 or email charlotte.marriott@htafc.com.