It's an occasion that will live long in the memory – now Huddersfield Town fans are being given the opportunity to have their photo taken with the SkyBet Championship Play-Off trophy.

A Blue White army support of around 39,000 supporters roared David Wagner's side to Premier League promotion against Reading FC at Wembley on Monday afternoon.

And less than 24 hours later an estimated 25,000 turned out to see the homecoming parade as all the squad and backroom staff took an open-top bus ride from the John Smith's Stadium into St George's Square.

It's been a fantastic week to be a Town fan and what better way to sign it off by being snapped with the Play-Off final trophy this Friday, June 2 at PPG Canalside.

The club are inviting supporters to pay a visit to the sports complex between 11am and 2pm to be snapped with the silverware.

The event is free of charge with Town's Retail Department also on site selling 'We Are Premier League' t-shirts while the kitchen will also be open from noon serving a full range of lunch options.